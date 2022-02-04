MIDLAND-ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Oncor reported more than 8,000 customers without power as of Thursday evening and Oncor Meteorologist and Communications Representative, Jennifer Myer says that this is because of the winter weather conditions sweeping through many regions in Texas, including the Permian Basin.

Ice, snow, and sleet are all factors that cause power lines to freeze leading to mass outages across the state of Texas. Last February, the winter storm left many Texans in the dark for several days, Myers says that this freeze we’re experiencing is a lot different.

“Generally about this time of year the last couple of weeks in January and the first couple of weeks in February, this is primetime where we get both cold air and storm systems — powerful arctic storms that impact your area”

Myers says that “last year’s storm we were at subfreezing temperatures for 240 hours, this time around the maximum is about 60 hours of extreme weather”, a much shorter timespan than in February of 2021.

If you experience an outage Myers recommends that you call 888-313-4747 and to keep track of outages happening in the area download the “My Oncor” app on your smart device.