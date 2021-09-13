OHS student with gun on campus arrested after Crime Stoppers tip

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Police have arrested a tenth grade student from Odessa High School after a Crime Stoppers tip saying the student had a gun on campus.

According to a release from Ector County ISD, after receiving the tip, ECISD police and school leaders moved quickly to locate the student identified in the tip and take him into custody.

The student has been charged with Places Weapons Prohibited, a third-degree felony.

ECISD says, “Odessa’s Student Crime Stoppers program is recognized as one of the most effective in the state and proved its value again today. Crime Stoppers tips can result in up to a $500 reward in cases like this.”

ECISD leaders are now thanking those who came forward with information, as well as the ECISD police officers and administrators who kept everyone’s safety at the forefront as they responded to the report.



Contact Odessa Crime Stoppers here or at (432) 333-8477.