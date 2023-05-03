ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An update on the young Odessa teen who had gone into a coma back in November, after his mother said a throat infection spread to his brain.

Well the good news, 15-year-old Alfredo Zavala is now awake.

ABC Big 2 sat down with the child’s mother, Juanita who said while he is awake, his health still needs to improve everyday.

“It’s so sad to see my son like this, as his mom. And to know that he is so far from me,” she said.

Alfredo, known to his loved ones as Juju, had been in a coma since Thanksgiving day, when his family said he suffered a stroke when an infection in his throat had been left untreated and spread to his brain.

He was in a coma for nearly four months before waking up towards the end of March.

Now, his mother is grateful to see her son’s eyes have now opened but said he may never be the same.

“He’s still not totally stable, he’s rid of the infection and awake from his coma, thank God, but the doctors haven’t given me any signs that he will go back to the way he was,” she shrugged.

She mentioned she’s been feeling mixed emotions with her sons recovery and that there’s still a very long road to full recovery ahead.

“I feel happy, but at the same time sad. And so, it’s a lot of sadness for me and pain because I have never seen any of my children like this.”

He’s getting better but she said it is taking a long time, and she wishes it could go back to the way things were before he fell into his comatose state.

“Well, many times I was with him, I told him, that I’ll wait with great anxiety. I want to see him return to who he was, a fighter, a happy kid,” she cried. “I know he can, I know as his mother. Just like he woke up from his coma, I know he never wanted this to happen.”

Now Juanita is asking for justice after she said her son wasn’t helped by the health system that lead him to this point.

And went as far to say they have been searching for a lawyer to help protect future children from the same fate.

“I beg in the name of my son. If they could do this to him, they could do this to other children who go there. It’s so sad to talk about the doctors because they save lives, they don’t kill them, or possibly die alone, like they did with my son. And that is what I’m begging for, justice for him.”

And each time she has to make her way to see her son in Gladewater, Texas, a nearly 7 hour drive, it is hard to get herself there, when she has two other children to take care of as well.

“I’m still asking for help because I’m a solo mother. I have two other kids to take care of, I have two jobs, I’m the mom of the home. The travelling is very expensive, to go see my son. Sometimes I sell food, things like that to go see my son.”

There is a GoFundMe link to help the family with travel and medical expenses.

The family is working on getting juju back to Odessa to be home.