ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – 49-year-old Shawn McCracken was grateful. He was incredibly kind, too.

Just last Wednesday, Shawn was at Jesus House Odessa on 6th Street. He was recorded on video thanking volunteers in the soup kitchen.

“It’s because of organizations like you, the organizations like yours, and the people like you, makes me want to invest in myself,” Shawn can be heard saying. “Thank you.”

Shawn thanks volunteers at Jesus House Odessa (Courtesy: Donny Kyker)

Two days later, just blocks from Jesus House Odessa, Shawn was shot and killed by another man.

Odessa police say moments before the shooting on Friday night, there was an argument between Shawn and the shooter outside of a DK convenience store on 10th Street and Dixie Blvd.





26-year-old Isaiah Renteria was arrested on a first-degree murder charge.

“Everyday, you expect Shawn to walk in and brighten the room,” Pastor Kyker said. “It was hard today.”

Pastor Kyker said Jesus House holds a ‘Trivia Thursday’ event where patrons can win gift cards for a weekend meal. Kyker said when Shawn won, he would often give his prize to someone else.



Flowers for Shawn at 10th & Dixie

Pastor Kyker recorded the video of Shawn giving thanks to the soup kitchen volunteers.

“We usually don’t take videos of guys who do that,” Kyker said. “And it’s just like God told me to do the video… that’s the last time I really got to talk to Shawn.”

The video is a good example of how Shawn supported other people. It’s a display of his compassionate character.

A vase of flowers sits on the table where Shawn regularly sat

“He made such an impact on my life personally,” said Elisha Ramirez, Shawn’s friend and volunteer at Jesus House. She said, even on her worst day, Shawn’s words helped heal.

“He comes up and he’s like, ‘Hey, thank you for doing what you’re doing and I appreciate you. Now you have a great day.’ And I was like, ‘I needed that,'” Elisha happily recalls.



Left: Elisha Ramirez; Right: Pastor Donny Kyker

If there is one thing Pastor Kyker could tell Shawn right now, it’s this: “Thank you for making me a better person.”