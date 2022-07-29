ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is investigating a shooting at Sherwood Park on Friday afternoon.

OPD said in a press release, three juveniles were standing outside, east of the pool fence line inside Sherwood Park. An unspecified number of suspects fired three shots at the three juveniles. The three victims ran around the pool fence line and into the pool area to take shelter. People at the pool called police and stated the victims were at the pool. There were no guns or shots fired inside the pool area and the suspects left the scene after firing the three shots.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Odessa Family YMCA has released the following statement concerning the shooting investigation at Sherwood Park on Friday afternoon. The organization is operating city pools this summer including the aquatic center at Sherwood Park.

“We are aware of the incident that happened at Sherwood Park. We can confirm that all pool employees and patrons are safe. We are thankful for the quick response by the Odessa Police Department. Since this is an investigation by the police department, we refer all questions about the incident to the Odessa Police Department. The pool will be closed for the remainder of the day,” said Crissy Medina, CEO and President of the Odessa Family YMCA.