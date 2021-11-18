Odessa police investigate shooting at 42nd Street car wash, teen wounded

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – The search continues for a gunman who shot and injured a 19-year-old.

The teenager was shot in the leg Wednesday night around 6:45, according to Odessa Police. Investigators were on scene at the Clean and Green Car Wash on 111 W. 42nd Street for several hours after the reported shooting. The business is near the corner of Andrews Hwy and 42nd Street.

The 19-year-old was taken to the hospital. There is no known suspect at this time.

“It’s pretty weird and pretty shocking that it can happen that close,” said one driver who asked to remain anonymous.

He tells our reporter, Rob Tooke, he goes to the car wash often.

“Kind of wild, but been seeing it a lot lately. A lot of little kids, usually the ones who been causing trouble lately,” he said.

Two evidence markers are visible, next to bullet holes, at the back of the car wash on a wood fence. Below the markers on the ground, there appears to be a dried puddle of blood.

In late September, five people were arrested after a shooting at the same car wash. The shooting happened in the daytime, just before 5 P.M.

Of the five arrested, two were juveniles and three were ages 17, 18, and 19. They were arrested after a short police chase.

“These younger kids… I don’t know if they don’t understand the consequences of their actions on what they’re doing, when they pull that trigger and shoot somebody,” OPD Sgt. Scottie Smith said in September.

No one was injured in that shooting. A vehicle was struck by a bullet.