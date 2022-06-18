ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – The Odessa Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Saturday.

Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a gunshot victim at 2502 North Tom Green Avenue at approximately 6:20 P.M., according to a press release. The male victim was inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Medical Center Hospital where he died from his injuries. The victim has been identified as Joe Abril, 58. Next of kin has been notified.

The suspect, Stephanie Tuell, 37, of Odessa, was arrested for Murder and was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

The investigation is ongoing.