ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An Odessa contractor is out of thousands of dollars after a crime this week.

Jesse Reyes, who lives near Ireland Elementary School along 43rd Street, came home Sunday afternoon around 3:30 to find his work trailer stolen from his front yard. A number of power tools and home repair equipment were inside the trailer. The total loss is estimated to be $11,000.

For Mr. Reyes’ privacy and safety, Yourbasin.com is not disclosing his home address.

“It’s devastating… I mean, that’s my livelihood in that trailer. That’s what I do my work with,” Reyes said to Yourbasin.com.

Reyes, who works for Permian Paint Pros, said he can do all types of home repairs. But now, he no longer has his necessary equipment, including: saws, drills, ladders, paint sprayers, plumbing supplies, and painting equipment.

Neither the trailer nor the tools were covered by insurance, something Reyes regrets not having.

When Reyes realized a thief targeted his property, he paid a visit to his next door neighbor, whose security camera captured the crime unfold.

An older, white model Chevy SUV – similar or identical to a Suburban – can be seen towing Reyes’ trailer away. Two people are inside the vehicle. Reyes said the footage showed the getaway vehicle circle his block several times before driving directly to his home.

“Within a minute and a half, they were gone,” Reyes recounted.

Reyes’ stolen trailer is colored solid white. It has diamond plating around the fenders and on the front end near the hitch. It’s a newer model, less than 2-years-old. Reyes paid approximately $5,000 for the trailer.

“I hope they get caught. Because people don’t deserve that. Hardworking people need their stuff to get by,” Reyes said.

Reyes filed a report with Odessa Police Department. In addition to the theft at Reyes’ home, he said detectives are investigating a similar and recent theft involving the same Chevy SUV in Odessa.

Anyone with information that can lead to the recovery of Reyes’ trailer and tools is encouraged to call Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 333-TIPS.