ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department would like to remind students to make it a SAFE graduation weekend. Operation Graduation: Safe Night is a joint operation to keep students safe as they celebrate an important time in their lives.

Beginning tonight, May 27th, through early Sunday morning, May 29th, the Odessa Police Department will be teaming up with numerous agencies to make sure there’s no drinking and driving.

Also, taking part in Operation Graduation: Ector County ISD Texas Department of Transportation, the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, and Odessa Crime Stoppers.

