ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the 900 block of Prairie this past weekend, referencing a medical call.

According to a release by OPD, officers made contact with a 44-year-old male who had an injury to the head. The victim was transported to a local hospital before later being transported to Lubbock with serious bodily injury.

Investigation revealed John Anthony Chavez, 30, had assaulted the victim with a golf club, causing the victim to sustain life-threatening injuries.

Chavez was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Family Violence, a second-degree felony, and was transported to the Ector County Jail.