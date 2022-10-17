MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – After a heart-stopping experience on the shoulder of the road, a Midland man is warning other drivers: beware.

Matthew Imholte said he was trying to be a Good Samaritan on Monday by stopping to help a stranded motorist in Midland County. At least, the driver appeared to be stranded, Matthew said. As soon as Matthew pulled over to help, everything took a turn for the worse.

On Monday around 3:15 P.M., Matthew Imholte was heading home for the day. He was leaving Loop 250 to merge onto I-20 heading westbound. Before he could join the highway, Matthew said he saw a person flag him down, waving as if they needed help. So he did what any Good Samaritan would do: he pulled over to offer assistance.

Matthew said he never expected what would happen next. Before he could step out of his truck, the stranded motorist tried to get inside of the truck.

“He ran up. I didn’t see him run up because it was so quick,” Matthew recalled. “He opened the door and he was doing this number and he saw me sitting in the driver seat. I had my bowie knife on my lap because I had to have some kind of protection…”

The brazen encounter was too close for comfort. Seeing the man jump into his truck, Matthew was clearly startled. If it weren’t for the knife, Matthew believes he would have been the victim of a crime. Worse, he believes he could have gotten hurt.

“Before I could even get myself out of my seatbelt, this person already ran up to my passenger side of my vehicle, opened up my passenger side door, and was going to get in… if it wasn’t for me telling that person, ‘What are you doing?’” Matthew recounted in disbelief.

Matthew said the man was not stranded and he was not alone; there was another man in the driver’s seat of the white Ford Expedition parked on the road’s shoulder. Matthew said both men were Hispanic. The man who tried to get into Matthew’s truck was about 5’7″ tall, wearing a light-colored blue shirt and a gold chain. He appeared “very well put-together, very presentable…” Matthew said. The Expedition had a turquoise New Mexico license plate.

Matthew said, as fast as it happened, the encounter ended. Both men took off in the Ford, driving down the nearby frontage road erratically and dangerously, making maneuvers in-and-out of traffic to escape Matthew, who was on the phone with police while following the men. Matthew said he lost sight of the men on the North I-20 frontage road heading westbound, a couple of miles past Loop 250.

He filed a police report. But Matthew said officers told him no crime was committed. So, Matthew is sharing his close call to warn other drivers.

“This is not normal behavior. And it’s not normal,” Matthew said. “I do not want anybody to think that this is normal behavior for somebody to try to run up to the opposite side of a someone’s car. Because I could have been looking on my passenger side and someone could have been coming up on my driver’s side and take me out or put a gun to my side, and then they could have took off with my money, take my car, everything.”

Matthew said this experience will not stop him from being kind. But now, he has reason to be on high-alert. He urges other drivers to be safe, and to not have their kindness exploited.

He said: (1) lock your windows and doors, (2) get a thorough description of anyone seeking help, (3) contact law enforcement about an active roadside emergency.

Texas drivers can refer to a number on the backside of their driver’s license – below the barcode – for emergency roadside assistance: 1-800-525-5555.