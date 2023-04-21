ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KMID)- The Gavin Norris Law Firm held their Adoption Day event this afternoon. Each event has a special theme to go along with it, but today’s event was a little extraordinary as it was a parade. Thanks to the Odessa Police Department, families drove through Grant Ave and Fifth Street with their cars or floats celebrating Adoption Day.

Following the parade, families and friends gathered at the Homemade Wines restaurant for a special lunch. Though the process of adoption may be challenging and lengthy, in the end these families became whole with their newest member.