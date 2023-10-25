New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ) – State Police say they will be conducting sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols, as well as registration, insurance, and driver’s license checkpoints throughout all counties in New Mexico during November.

With the goal of changing society’s attitude toward driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs, State Police say they are bringing awareness to these events to reduce impaired driving-related fatalities through continued media attention and intensive advertising.

Hundreds of lives could be saved each year if every driver had the courage to make the right decision not to drive impaired, according to a release from New Mexico State Police.