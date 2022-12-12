Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to the National Fire Protection Association, Christmas Day and Christmas Eve are among the leading days of the year for home fires.

The NFPA warns that many of the hallmarks of the holiday season like Christmas trees, decorations, and festive meals all present potential fire hazards that contribute to an annual increase in home fires across the country.

Statistics provided by the group indicate that home fires from Christmas trees and decorations have caused approximately $25 million in damage since 2015, and that candle fires are a common cause of home fires year-round but peak in December and January.

Additionally, cooking is the leading cause of home fires, with the number of fires on Christmas Day and Christmas Eve just behind Thanksgiving (the peak day). The second-leading cause after cooking is heating equipment, something that can be seen as necessary as it gets colder in the winter months.

To help reduce the amount of home fires, the group has some tips on best practices to ensure you can still celebrate the holidays safely:

Choose holiday decorations that are flame resistant or flame retardant

Replace lights that may be broken and could be an electrical hazard

Keep lit candles away from surfaces that can catch fire

Don’t leave any source of heat unattended for extended periods of time (cooking equipment, space heaters)

Be sure to blow out all candles and turn off all decorative lights before going to sleep

For more information on how to prevent fires this holiday season, you can visit www.nfpa.org.