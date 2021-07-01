NEW VIDEO: Large West Odessa fire prompts multiple agency responses, warning about burning trash

WEST ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – New body camera video shows an out of control fire burning outside a West Odessa home. The Ector County Environmental Enforcement agency first posted the video on Facebook.

The smoke could be seen from miles away. A thick, black plume rises from a pile of burning tires and debris at the N. Sunrise Avenue house south of 42nd Street. It happened on June 15th, just one week after Ector County Commissioners voted to lift the burn ban on June 8th.

According to a probable cause affidavit, one of the homeowners started a fire to burn trash the night before in a barrel. The affidavit says she went to bed, thinking the fire was put out. Bigger flames erupted the next day.

“We did hear the explosion. My daughter came in and she did let me know what was happening. She said there’s a plane flying over.”

That’s what one neighbor said. She and her daughter wanted to remain anonymous. But they said a small plane dropped water on the flames.

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office, Ector County Environmental Unit, Odessa Fire Rescue, and the West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire.

26-year-old Sabryna Badillo was charged with a violation of the Clean Air Act, a misdemeanor. State health code says a person cannot intentionally set fire to solid waste and litter, including used tires.

We asked the neighbors if this fire is the first incident they have experienced. They said it has happened before at least 3 times. But they are unsure if the same people have caused those fires.

“Fires damage property. Worse than that, they take lives. It’s not something we want people to be careless about…. in neighborhoods where families live,” the mother said.

In the wake of recent flooding, first responders are urging people not to be fooled by fire danger.

“We live in West Texas, where right now it could be calm. But in a blink of an eye, we get wind,” said Michelle Cervantes, Fire Marshal at Odessa Fire Rescue.

Michelle says burning of household trash is not allowed within Odessa city limits. But for those who live in the county, it’s best if people use barrels to burn, with netting on top to limit passing embers. She says if embers scatter about, they could ignite dry grass, wood, or leaves.

“Then it starts smoldering, and you get a fire, and it’s not detected until later on,” Cervantes said.