Taboo Restaurant opens in Odessa

If you’re looking for a new and unique restaurant experience, Taboo may be your next stop!

Not to be confused with Mexico’s Taboo, the upscale joint takes an approach to contemporary cuisine with an international twist offering both seafood and steak items.

The eclectic, luxurious ambiance offers comfortable and intimate seating for your visit. A special feature is their table-side addition. When you choose to order from their mixology, a bartender will bring the beverage set-up to your table, explain the cocktail in detail and serve.

The manager, Waldo Godina, wants visitors to experience something that’s not widely spread in the basin. He says that you don’t find too many upscale restaurants in West Texas with great service, food and drinks in totality.

Taboo’s versed menu options include juicy ribeye, decorated sushi and seafood pasta. In addition to their dinner menu, the restaurant serves brunch everyday from 11 A.M. to 3 P.M.

The restaurant is located on JBS Parkway, open 7 days a week from 11 A.M. to 11 P.M.