MIDLAND, TX (KMID/KPEJ) – Snapology is a brand-new science, technology, engineering, arts and math program that is hitting West Texas. Former Midland ISD teacher, Mathilda Okimi, said she had the idea of bringing Snapology to the Basin after teaching the past few years in Leander.

Now that she has returned to Midland with her family, she is looking to incorporate the children of the area to their program. Okimi says what makes Snapology stand out from the rest of the STEAM programs is that it develops not only education but also social skills.

Snapology will have a free preview course this coming weekend at both the Midland Library and Centennial Library. See the video above for more.