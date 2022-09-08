Big news for coffee and smoothie fans! A cafe just opened in Odessa that’s bringing some new options to West Texas.

Cafe De Luna is now open in Santa Fe Square on 42nd Street near Grandview.

As soon as you walk in, you’ll notice that it’s something you may see Los Angeles.

“We created it with the mind of bringing a little bit of what we love back in LA,” says co-owner Nathan Shin. “So people can experience it and enjoy what we do.”

Lights, a photo wall, and some Instagramable signs. It’s part of the vibe that Nathan and his family wanted to provide.

Coffees, teas, smoothies are just some of the drink options. But what really sets this cafe apart are some of the snack options.

Have you ever had a Korean sausage dog? It’s like a corn dog, except with waffle batter. Then they put mustard and ketchup on it, and then you can put syrup on it.

“People seem to not understand what is is, until they try then they keep ordering it,” says Shin.

There’s also have a cheese dog option, and other waffle options as well, including the fruit overload waffle.

Nathan says the Korean snacks bring something different to West Texas.

Cafe De Luna is open every day from 9 am to 9 pm.

To see more of what the Korean Dog looks like and for more on Cafe De Luna, check out the video above.