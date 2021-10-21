New details on Midland crash near Loop 250 that killed passenger

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Debris and broken glass are still scattered on the sidewalk where 57-year-old Angela Wrinkle of Marble Falls lost her life early Monday morning.

61-year-old Stefano Scarmana was arrested and charged with Intoxication Manslaughter, a felony 2, for the deadly rollover on the 5300 block of West Loop 250 N on the south service road, according to the city of Midland.

A sign stands on the shoulder of the frontage road advising drivers of the road damage: a gnarled and twisted guardrail.

A probable cause affidavit says Scarmana was in the driver’s seat of a 2021 blue Jeep Gladiator. Just before 2:30 A.M. on Monday, October 18th, a 911 caller reported the Jeep flipped over, and that people were trapped inside.

When officers arrived on scene, the Jeep was facing the nearby Holiday Inn, and was pointed in the wrong direction of the roadway, the court document reads. Officers found Wrinkle dead.

The court document goes on to say officers noticed the smell of alcohol from Scarmana’s breath. Scarmana was taken to the hospital where officers would question him more.

Investigators pieced together what happened before the deadly crash. The affidavit says Scarmana was driving on the service road alongside Loop 250 when the Jeep mounted the sidewalk, and partly drove on it. That’s when Scarmana struck the guardrail causing the Jeep to roll.

The document goes on to say, at the hospital, Scarmana told police he had two shots of “Ketle One” (sic, Ketel) vodka. Police say, in the affidavit, they had reason to believe Scarmana was intoxicated, whether by alcohol or by a controlled substance. Scarmana was subsequently placed under arrest.



The affidavit says Scarmana refused to answer whether or not he would consent to a blood draw. He is being held at the Midland County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.