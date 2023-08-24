ODESSA, TX (KMID/KPEJ) – A new store has hit Odessa and it’s called Retro Hall Video Games and Collectibles. This isn’t your normal video game spot– you can find some hidden gems here.

Owner Zachary Hall who’s an avid video game collector himself, began by going to garage sales, EBAY Auction, or anywhere he can find video games being sold. He calls it “being out in the wild” and his pursuit of adding to his collection is what thrills him the most about his business.

With a short number of stores like his, Hall enjoys it whenever a customer visits his store and gets taken over by the nostalgia.

“Honestly that’s my favorite part of this, is just being able to interact with all the people that come in here,” Hall says, “I mean Honestly when people come in here and tell me oh that’s the game I grew up when I was a kid, I got to have it. That’s like the best feeling for me.”

With a wide variety of selections from original Nintendo games for the 64 or GameCube to exclusive Japanese content that is rare to find. Retro Hall also sells comic books as well as trading cards in Yu-Gi-Oh and Pokémon.

Retro Hall is open from Tuesday through Sunday 1-9 pm. The store will host events every first Friday of the month for the public where consoles will be set up for local gamers to interact with each other.