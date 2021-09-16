New Austin flight coming to MAF

FILE – In this Tuesday, April 28, 2020 file photo, Southwest airlines jets are stored at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. Southwest Airlines is dealing with technology problems that have delayed and canceled flights for two straight days. Southwest said Tuesday, June 15, 2021 that it was working to restore normal operations after a problem with network connectivity. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

Midland, TEXAS (ABC BIG 2/FOX 24) – The Midland-Odessa Transportation Alliance president says it took some convincing, but Southwest executives have decided to offer direct flights between Midland and Austin.

“It’s something we’ve been working on since about 2019. We had their group out here, showing them the Permian, the Basin, talking a little about some of the things that are going out here, and trying to make the case to them about expanding their flight service here,” says / Midland-Odessa Transportation Alliance President James Beauchamp.

The flights will start in March next year, and are planned to include one flight per day. Tavelers I’ve talked to said they’re excited for another way to get to the city for work and fun.

“We’re just really excited to find out that we could actually fly straight from Austin and not have to stop in Dallas or Houston first,” says Texas resident Robyn Houston.

“In business and work, you need to get to where you need to be as quick as you can, so yes, this is awesome if you can get this going,” says Texas resident Beth Miletello.

This flight could be a weekend getaway, or it could be a stop for your flight to the next big city.

“But this is part of an expansion that Southwest has in Austin, really establishing it as a major hub,” says Beauchamp.

Some Texans say this can’t come soon enough.

“I just came out of the San Antonio-Austin area last week, and of course I drove into Houston and I flew here. But if I thought I could get from Austin to here, wow, yeah, it would have been done that way,” says Miletello.

And wonder, what, if anything, could be next for MAF.

“We’re just excited if our airport just gets to have more direct flights, that’s going to be awesome. So hopefully in the future we’ll see more of that,” says Houston.