A new place to eat fresh Asian food is now open in Midland.

Staff at Mister Chip’s say this place is to be enjoyed with friends.

“Everything here is designed to be fresh as possible,” says Front of the House Manager Timothy O’ Leary.

Mister Chip’s, The Asian-inspired restaurant on Colorado Street in Midland, offers a casual dining experience, where you order up at the counter.

“I think of this restaurant as continuing to co-develop restaurants around Midland,” says O’Leary. “Really pushing the envelope of how we do service, pushing it into the 21st century.”

Some of the most popular dishes so far are lettuce wraps, General Tso’s chicken, three chili beef and egg rolls.

Owner and chef Chip Hight says he’s always wanted to open an Asian-inspired place.

“It was sort of lifelong dream of mine,” says Hight. “This is the culmination of all that.”

Hight says the inside of the restaurant was designed by his sister. He hopes this new trendy place will be a unique taste for locals.

“I think there is plenty of good Asian food in town, I thought there was room for a little bit more though, says Hight.”

Be sure to bring your friends too. Each dish is designed to be shared.

“Bring people you like and have good time and relax,” says O’Leary.

Mister Chip’s is open every Monday through Saturday.

