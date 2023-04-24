ODESSA (KMID/KPEJ) – The Ector County Independent School District will have its first neuroscience course at the George H.W. Bush New Tech Odessa campus next fall. Only seniors of the 2024 class will be able to take the course.

The course will be taught using virtual reality equipment with assistance from scientists from the University of South Florida. Instructor Loralyn De Leon is excited to teach the class to her students as well as learning how to use the VR equipment.

Principal Gerardo Ramirez says that students may find a passion for the STEM field, medicine, biology or neuroscience after taking this course.