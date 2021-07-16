Nearly 140 illegal migrants arrested in Van Horn

VAN HORN, Texas (Nexstar)- Agents in Van Horn, working alongside Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations, and Texas Department of Public Safety air support, as well as agents from Marfa and Alpine arrested nearly 140 illegal migrants Wednesday.





CBP says, “Transnational criminal organizations continue to exploit large numbers of migrants in the Big Bend region. Thank you to our partners and our agents for continuing to uphold border security.”

All those arrested have been turned over for processing and deportation.