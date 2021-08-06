Music City Mall ice rink closes permanently

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- After more than 20 years Music City Mall is closing MCM Ice. The Ice rink is closing due to a mechanical failure that made the ice rink inoperable last month.

The Greg Morgan, Mall Manager, said the ice skating is going to be replaced with a rollar rink. He said a roller rink is what the community needed, so he is glad that MCM is able to share it with others.

“The failure occurred in the middle of the night, we were able to have everything cleaned up by the next morning and we were back in operation. But of course the ice plant had failed and we could no longer operate as an ice rink,” Morgan said.

A few children that were enjoying the bumper cars today said they are excited for the roller rink. One young lady said “Yea we have had good memories at the ice rink but roller skating, that’s crazy!”

Another young lady said MCM Ice was the place where she learned how to ice skate. She was bummed out to find the news. “This was the first skating rink I knew and now it’s closing so it did make me a little upset but I kind of get it, I guess.”

On the other hand a long time skater said she is sad to see the ice rink go but she is excited for the new change. “New things is good too bring some more people and more fun I think it is going to be a good thing,” Alison Ontiveroz said.

Ontiveroz thinks the new rink will bring back many fun memories. “Back in the day my favorite thing was to go roller skating and pompoms and disco music so I think it’s going to be a lot of fun not only for this kids but for the adults as well,” she said.

Morgan said MCM’s bumper cars, and other attractions will remain open while they build the new rink. He also added that the new roller rink is expected to be done in time for the holidays.