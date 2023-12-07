ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Regina Stock is a woman that holds many titles. She is a native Odessan, wife, mother, reigning Mrs. America, and now, a cancer survivor. After being diagnosed with cancer in September, the mass along with one her kidneys have both been removed. She is now in full swing preparing for Mrs. World.

The Mrs. World competition will take place in Las Vegas at the West Gate. Preliminaries will be on January 14th-21st, with finals taking place on the 21st. Regina is not only thankful for her family, friends, pageant sisters, and community, but also local non-profits that offered her support and resources during her time of illness.

One Bite at a Time Ministries is a non-profit that provides resources to enable those battling cancer to fight with faith over fear. Stock said, “They help people go into doctors’ appointments, if you just need a meal, any cancer patients this is what they do full time. It’s called one bite at time ministries so if anyone ever needs their resources, they are wonderful resource to have.” If you or someone you know needs the resources they provide, you can find them here.

It is important to make sure you are getting regular screenings and check-ups to ensure that you maintain a clean bill.