MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.

According to a Facebook post, the man pictured below stole about $840.00 worth of merchandise from the Academy Sports and Outdoors store located in the 5300 block of Wadley Avenue.





Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to call Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest, it may be worth a thousand-dollar cash reward.