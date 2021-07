MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Midland Police Department and Midland Fire Department responded to a major accident late Monday night.

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of N. Big Spring Street and W. Wadley Avenue. A Toyota was turning south and failed to yield the right of way and crashed into a Chevy Silverado.

Three of the people involved in the crash sustained their injuries, while one child was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.