MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – On Friday, July 8th, 2022 at approximately 11:32 PM, the Midland Police Department responded to shots fired at 104 S. Terrell.

According to the press release, upon arrival, officers found one victim that was pronounced deceased at the scene from a gunshot wound.

A second victim was transferred to Midland Memorial Hospital and was later released.

The next of kin has been notified.

This investigation is ongoing. We will continue to update as we get more information.