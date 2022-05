MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland Parks and Recreation Division has announced the first date of the 2022 Movies in the Parks Series.

The first showing will be Jungle Cruise at Centennial Park on May 20th. The movie will start at dusk (around 8:30pm). Don’t forget your lawn chairs!

For a complete list of movies in the park for the summer of 2022 please visit www.midlandtexas.gov/movies.