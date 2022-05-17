ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department and the Community Wellness Project invite you to Movies in the Park. It has become one of the leading annual attractions among families in Odessa.



The movies are hosted throughout the summer months and attract hundreds of families to the parks each year to watch some of the best movies available. Skip the lines at the theaters and enjoy free movies as well as concessions for purchase available at each movie.



The City will feature six movies over the course of six nights during the summer break. So pack up the kids, lawn chairs and blankets and head to your neighborhood Park.

May 27th- San Jacinto- Sing 2

June 10th- Sherwood Park- Encanto

June 24th – Woodson – The Mitchells vs Machines

July 8th- Lawndale Park – Addams Family 2

July 22nd- Mckinney Park- Space Jam- A New Legacy

August 5th. – Floyd Gwin – Clifford The Big Red Dog

Please note that any of the movies can be rescheduled, moved, or canceled due to any weather or any other complication.