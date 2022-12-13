MIDLAND, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers with the Midland Police Department Traffic Division and Midland Fire Department responded to an accident involving a motorcycle and a sedan at the intersection of Neely Ave. and Cessna Dr.

The motorcycle was traveling northbound on the 2500 block of Cessna Dr. The motorcyclist disregarded the stop sign at the intersection at Neely Ave. and Cessna Dr. and collided with a sedan traveling westbound on Neely Ave.

The motorcycle driver, Robert Redman, 62 years old from Midland, was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The next of kin has been notified.