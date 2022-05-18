ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa’s only farmers market under the stars will open its doors on May 20, 2022.
Medical Center Health System invites everyone to come to the Moonlight Market where vendors will feature fresh, locally grown produce and local products from the Permian Basin along with:
- Live Music
- Food Trucks
- Fresh baked breads and pastries
- Jams, jellies, and salsa
- Local craft and artisan vendors
- Produce and more
The Moonlight Market at MCH is a family and pet friendly market with a goal to promote health and wellness. The Market supports local farmers, agriculture and our economy. The Market also educates our community on the benefits of healthy eating and healthy living.
Join them beginning in May thru September on the MCH Campus at the corner of 3rd and Alleghaney.
- May 20
- June 24
- July 22
- August 26
- September 23
Market opens at 6 p.m.
Moonlight Market: Application, Policies and Procedure
For more information about being a vendor in the 2022 Moonlight Market contact Susan Thornton at sthornton@echd.org or (432) 640-2347.