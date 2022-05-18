ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa’s only farmers market under the stars will open its doors on May 20, 2022.

Medical Center Health System invites everyone to come to the Moonlight Market where vendors will feature fresh, locally grown produce and local products from the Permian Basin along with:

Live Music

Food Trucks

Fresh baked breads and pastries

Jams, jellies, and salsa

Local craft and artisan vendors

Produce and more

The Moonlight Market at MCH is a family and pet friendly market with a goal to promote health and wellness. The Market supports local farmers, agriculture and our economy. The Market also educates our community on the benefits of healthy eating and healthy living.

Join them beginning in May thru September on the MCH Campus at the corner of 3rd and Alleghaney.

May 20

June 24

July 22

August 26

September 23

Market opens at 6 p.m.

Moonlight Market: Application, Policies and Procedure

For more information about being a vendor in the 2022 Moonlight Market contact Susan Thornton at sthornton@echd.org or (432) 640-2347.