MONAHANS, Texas (Nexstar) – Emergency dispatcher Amy Baiza died on Tuesday. She was just 28 years old.

“She always had a kind smile and a kind word to give…”



Monahans Police Captain Kristofer Quintana is reading messages shared by Baiza’s colleagues.

“Amy had one of the biggest hearts. She was always putting others before herself.”

On Quintana’s desk, these small letters of gratitude paint a vibrant picture.

“Officer-safety was her number one priority. And she excelled at it.”







A public servant and a professional in law enforcement, Communications Officer Baiza was tasked with a job few people can do. Her role as an emergency dispatcher meant she was a multitasker, with four to five calls flooding her office simultaneously. She was a good multitasker, at that.

“Everybody knew her, as far as, ‘Hey, that’s Officer Baiza on the phone!’ Captain Quintana mused. “She was always making everybody laugh, everybody smile. She was that go-to person…making your day, if you were having a bad day.”

Monahans Police Department is a small agency. There is only one dispatcher on duty at a time. Just feet within the front entrance lies the partitioned office in which Officer Baiza worked.

Captain Quintana’s office is a stone’s throw away from where Officer Baiza was stationed.

“With dispatch being so close to my office, instead of calling, the intercom is ‘Captain!’… where they are yelling at me,” Quintana said, reflecting in amusement.











Even with the occasional levity, Baiza’s work was no laughing matter. She would take numerous calls and relay information, not just to police, but to the fire department and to EMS personnel. Quintana said Baiza ensured the right information was always shared, so that Monahans’ first responders would stay safe while on call.

Officer Baiza left Fort Stockton two years ago to work in Monahans. She was an incredible gift and asset to a small agency like Monahans Police Department, where it is easy to see how and why everyone is treated like family.

“She was always happy,” Quintana said. “Always smiling. Just… she loved life. Let’s put it that way.”

A police escort is planned on Monday to escort Baiza back to Fort Stockton.

Out of respect for Baiza’s family, a cause of death is not being revealed.