TEXARKANA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Big Spring woman, who was killed in a car crash earlier this year, was remembered and honored during a mixed martial arts (MMA) event this past weekend in Texarkana.

Emily Crawford was just 23-years-old when she lost her life on I-20 in March. DPS said Emily had pulled onto the shoulder, about 9 miles east of Midland, after running out of gas. A driver hit Emily’s car from behind while she was parked, killing her.

Emily’s family is making sure her memory lives on.

Desiree Yanez is Emily Crawford’s aunt. Desiree is an MMA fighter and goes by the name ‘Dirty Dez’ in the octagon. On October 22, ‘Dirty Dez’ was set to fight Natalya ‘The Beast’ Speece for the Flyweight division title in the Peak Fighting Championship 24 in Texarkana.

It was the main event of the night. Desiree walked out wearing a shirt in memory of Emily.

“It is a title fight scheduled for five rounds…” the announcer said over the microphone, moments before gloves were touched and the bell would ring.

As the camera panned over to Desiree, she stood in the blue corner, pointing to the one name stitched onto her fight uniform: “RIP Emmie.” Below it read, “Babygirl.”

Yourbasin.com first spoke with Desiree after Emily’s passing in March. The interview happened at Wild West Wingz, where Emily was a beloved bartender.

Desiree said her niece was often ringside, shouting out love and support.

“Anyone who knew Emily was a very lucky person,” Desiree said. “I would always hear her cheer. I could hear her voice in the stands. ‘That’s my tía, that’s my tía!’… I know that every fight from now on is for her.”

Fast forward 7 months, Desiree dedicated this fight to Emily. It was Desiree’s first fight in nearly a year. She did not disappoint.

“You don’t want to blink!” one of the commentators shouted during the pay-per-view.

It would only take ‘Dirty Dez’ 18 seconds to walk away with a victory – all in Emily’s name. A quick combination sent ‘The Beast’ flying to the mat, before the referee made a stoppage. Instant emotion came from Desiree.

“This is for my niece who just passed away this year. This is for Emmie. Babygirl. All you baby. Thank you for your guidance. I love you,” Desiree said during the post-fight interview.

During her celebration, Desiree held a small urn close to her. It was holding some of Emily’s ashes. She kissed the purple urn; that was Emily’s favorite color.

The rest of Emily and Desiree’s family watched at home, including Nicole Newton, Desiree’s sister and Emily’s aunt.

“When you see somebody kissing her ashes and see someone dedicate a fight to her, especially your tía, who is a professional MMA fighter, it was just so emotional. You just felt it through the television,” Nicole said on the phone. “Emily rooted for her family all the time.”

Yourbasin.com was unable to speak with Desiree on the phone. But via text, Desiree explained what this fight meant to her:

“My reaction was pure joy! I’ve worked so hard for this moment. I just knew something was in me that night and it was going to be spectacular,” Desiree wrote. “I honored Emily in every way I could. That’s all this is about now. For Emmie. She was always so proud of me so that’s exactly what I plan to keep doing, making her proud.”

When asked how Emily would likely react to Desiree’s victory, Desiree wrote amusingly: “Emily would be bragging about my 18 second knockout and how she has bada** of a Tia!”