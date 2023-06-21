MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Martin Luther King Jr Center is using its auditorium as a cooling center for the public this week. This comes after several days of high temperatures in the 100s.

The idea came about as staff members wanted to help out community members cool off during the heat wave. The cooling will be open for the rest of the week from 9am to 5pm until Friday and from 10am to 5pm Saturday.

No plans have been made to use the auditorium as a cooling center next week, but we will keep you updated.