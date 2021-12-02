Miss Cayce’s Wonderland Holds Jungle Bell Run

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – It’s beginning to look at look like Christmas, which means grab your running shoes and running along side Santa.

Miss Cayce’s Wonderland and Midland Athletic Company have paired together to bring the community the Nighttime Jingle Bell Run.

This year is the 5th year for the nighttime run and doubles as the 30th year in partnership with Midland’s favorite holiday tradition.

According to the press release, this run will benefit the Junior Achievement of the Permian Basin. There will be two races, a 1.5K race starting at 5:45pm and a 5k race at 6:10pm.

Registration will happen at Miss Cayce’s Wonderland on Saturday, December 4th located at 1012 Andrews Highway, behind Midland Ace Hardware from 10am until 2 pm.

This family friendly event will include Santa running and also a photo opportunity after the race. However, it doesn’t stop there at the location there will be personalized Christmas ornaments from Miss Cayce’s Wonderland to the first 600 registered runners on the night of the race.

It will be a festive event with Christmas music, cookies and cocoa and raffles prizes.

Junior Achievement’s mission is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed. They are dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their futures and make smart academic and economic choices.