MIDLAND, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Midland ISD is revamping its security measures for all their schools across the district. District leaders say their number one priority is keeping everyone in the district completely safe.

“In light of recent events, everything that we can do to mitigate any kind of potential dangers, just making sure we have the due diligence to secure ourselves,” said MISD Emergency Management Coordinator, Tim Allen.

MISD is aiming towards a greater awareness for campus security.

“Just refining our polices that we already had in place, to ensure that our exterior doors are functioning properly, making sure that anyone passes through a door– its made sure that the door shuts properly behind them and that the auto door closers are functioning properly,” said Allen.

Allen says signage has been placed on campuses, letting visitors know what’s required of them to get into schools, in addition to some campus upgrades.

“With additional close circuit tv cameras, additional electronic locks on doors, revisiting our access control procedures, and visitor procedures. Making sure we have 100% compliance with running people through the checks we do on campus,” said Allen.

School resource officers also took part in active shooter training with Midland PD. Allen says there’s also a lot of reoccurring training throughout the year.

“Its very productive training, a lot of the takeaways from officers in the Midland Police Department, they’re able to bring back and then train our teachers and school administration officials,” said Allen.

Midland ISD wants to make sure parents feel safe when dropping their students off each day.

“Definitely want to make sure that there is a sense of security without making sure it isn’t a prison camp,” said Allen.