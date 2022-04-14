MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – This morning more than 60 life skills students in Midland Independent School District from Abell, Alamo, and Goddard junior high school will prepare to run in their first-ever unified track meet.

In a recent new release, life skills students along with students from the junior high leadership classes will join together for the relay and work with one another throughout the meet in an effort to promote the message of self-confidence and spread respect.

Midland ISD Life Skills helps support the educational needs of students with disabilities in a positive learning environment.

Abell junior high is hosting the meet this morning from 10 am to 12 pm. Abell is a Unified Champion School, a program led by the Special Olympics Texas.