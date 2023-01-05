MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Due to the City of Midland’s boil water notice Midland Independent School District has announced no school on Friday, January 6th, 2023.
Midland ISD staff should check their email for instructions on reporting to work.
MISD
by: Bridget Sarpong
Posted:
Updated:
