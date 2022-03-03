MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – A candlelight vigil was held in Midland on Thursday night in solidarity with Ukraine.

Several dozen people showed up to The Tailgate on N. Big Spring Street at 7 P.M. They prayed for the people escaping the violence in Ukraine, but also, the local families who have loved ones affected by the conflict abroad.





The night began with song by David Duque and was followed by prayer led by Dr. Darin Wood. They asked Christ for resolution and for Ukrainian families to have safe passage to refuge.

On the main stage, a projector showed Ukraine’s national flag, with the words, “Pray for Ukraine.”

During the vigil, it was mentioned a number of organizations are helping families reconnect with loved ones in the war zone. Other organizations are working to prevent human trafficking, which has become prevalent, considering the vast majority of people fleeing Ukraine are women and children.

A big focus Thursday night was about the soldiers who are fighting – both Ukrainians and Russians. They were prayed for, too.

















At one point, there was a video message from someone on the ground in Moldova, who gave an update about resources, refugees, and aid. That person spoke directly to the people gathered at the vigil.

Candles were lit using other candles, a sign of solidarity and of support for one another.

Reporter Rob Tooke spoke with a Midland couple, Shane and Kim Stokes. They have two adopted sons from Ukraine. Both of their boys are safe in the United States. But the couple said they also have loved ones in Ukraine still, including a young man they tried adopting years ago. The couple’s adoption facilitator was killed in Ukraine on Sunday morning.

“I want the people who live in Ukraine to live in peace. They’ve been under oppression for a long time,” Shane said.

“They know that we are praying. They know that there are a lot of people standing in solidarity with them,” Kim said. “There were a lot of people here tonight. There are people all over the world who are praying for them. I know they know that. I know they feel it.”