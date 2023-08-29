WEST TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ) – One local woman is being recognized at the Toastmasters International Convention in the Bahamas. She says her community played a part in the honor.

“I was asked as a district director to carry a flag. The flag was Costa Rica I thought why not honor this flag in an authentic style dress, I went to Midland Community Theater and I utilized their wardrobes and rented an actual outfit that I took all the way to Nassau, Bahamas,” said Rebecca Pontaski, the District Director of ToastMasters International

Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that aims to empower individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders.