MIDLAND, TX. (NEXSTAR) A Midland woman is dead after a crash on State Highway 349. DPS says 22-year-old Angel Guerra tried to do a U-turn on SH 349 about five miles south of Midland. Troopers say a man driving a truck collided with her. Guerra died on scene. The man driving the truck is okay.

