MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – A boil water notice is in effect for the entire city of Midland.
This comes as a result of a recent water main break in the supply line from the ground source water at the water plant. The treatment of the water is not up to standard specification. The city of Midland says to limit risk customers should take the necessary precautions including RO water usage.
Customers should:
- Fill a pot wit water
- Heat the water until bubbles come quickly from the bottom of the pot to the top
- Keep heating the water for one more minute
- Turn off the heat source and let the water cool
- Pour water into a clean, sanitized container with a cover for storage.
Customers should use boiled water that has cooled of bottles water for:
- Drinking
- Brushing Teeth
- Washing fruits and vegtables
- Preparing food and baby formula
- Making Ice
- Giving to pets
The city of Midland will notify customers immediately once the advisory is lifted.
A press conference with Midland city officials will happen at the Midland water plant on Thursday at 4pm.