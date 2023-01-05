MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – A boil water notice is in effect for the entire city of Midland.

This comes as a result of a recent water main break in the supply line from the ground source water at the water plant. The treatment of the water is not up to standard specification. The city of Midland says to limit risk customers should take the necessary precautions including RO water usage.

Customers should:

Fill a pot wit water

Heat the water until bubbles come quickly from the bottom of the pot to the top

Keep heating the water for one more minute

Turn off the heat source and let the water cool

Pour water into a clean, sanitized container with a cover for storage.

Customers should use boiled water that has cooled of bottles water for:

Drinking

Brushing Teeth

Washing fruits and vegtables

Preparing food and baby formula

Making Ice

Giving to pets

The city of Midland will notify customers immediately once the advisory is lifted.

A press conference with Midland city officials will happen at the Midland water plant on Thursday at 4pm.