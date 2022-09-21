MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas Leadership of Midland announced its withdrawal from UIL varsity district football games for the rest of the season due to low numbers caused by grade issues and injuries. This withdrawal impacts El Dorado ISD, Iraan ISD, McCamey ISD, Sterling City ISD, Water Valley ISD, and Wink ISD, all of which compete in District 5 2A-2.

This was Midland TLCA’s first season as an 11-man program after making the jump from 6-man.

“This wasn’t an easy decision, and one that was out of our hands. It’s not something we wanted

to do; but we believe the academic futures and health of our students comes first,” superintendent Rob Ledbetter said. “We will see what the weeks ahead hold, and we hope to still be able to play Varsity games later on in the season. We understand they would be non-district at that point. We believe in this program, and hope to continue its development.”

The Midland TLCA Eagles were scheduled to play Iraan next week, McCamey in week seven and Wink in week ten.