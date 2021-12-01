Midland Police Department Investigates Local Capital Murder

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Midland Police Department responded to a call at Midland Memorial Hospital regarding Megan Cawley.

According to the press release, Megan Cawley gave birth her residence on November 27, 2021 but the infant was not present at the hospital with Cawley. And that resulted in an investigation.

MPD crime scene unit and assisting detectives responded to the residence and located the infant’s body in the trunk of a vehicle.

One December 1, 2021 an arrest warrant for Capital Murder was issued for Ms. Cawley and she was taken into custody.

This investigation is ongoing at this time and we will continue to update this article as we get more information.