Midland Memorial Hospital awarded as a Level III Maternal Designation in Texas

FILE – This Feb. 16, 2017 file photo shows newborn babies in the nursery of a postpartum recovery center in upstate New York. U.S. birth rates dropped for the fifth year in a row in 2019, producing the smallest number of babies in 35 years, according to numbers which were released Wednesday, May 20, 2020, by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Midland Memorial Hospital has been designated as a Level III Maternal Facility by Texas Department of State Health Services (DHHS).

“This designation is a testament to our community that we have the expertise to provide quality and compassionate care to every mother and baby that comes in our doors,” says Tonia Burtenshaw, MSN, RNC-MNN, Director of Women’s and Children’s Services.

This award is adwarded to hospitals that provide comprehensive care for complex medical, surgical and obstetrical conditions for pregnant and postpartum patients.

“I am incredibly proud of our team for this accomplishment and commitment to the highest level of care right here in Midland,” says Melissa Weems, MSN, RNC, L&D Clinical Manager.

The requirements in order to receive a Level III designation includes the ability to:

provide care for pregnant and postpartum patients with low risk conditions to significant complex medical, surgical and/or obstetrical conditions that present a high risk of maternal morbidity or mortality

ensure access to consultation to a full range of medical and maternal subspecialists and surgical specialists, and behavioral health specialists

ensure capability to perform major surgery on-site

have physicians with critical care training available at all times to actively collaborate with Maternal Fetal Medicine physicians and/or Obstetrics and Gynecology physicians with obstetrics training and privileges in maternal care