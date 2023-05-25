MIDLAND, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) – “I think our schools are safer than they’ve ever been, so many upgrades have occurred over the past year. The district has been super proactive to ensure that safety,” said Dr. Stephanie Howard, MISD Superintendent.

“We’re documenting door sweeps better, were probably running at the highest level we ever had for crisis response drills, we’ve updated our visitor control procedures,” said Tim Allen, Emergency Management Coordinator for MISD.

Here’s a look at how Midland ISD is keeping your child safe with what upgrades the district has put in place since.

“The state has released some new upgrades, so we certainly have been complying with those, but we’ve been proactive before they even asked us to do those things,” said Dr. Howard.

MISD leaders are confident in the changes to safety and security that have been made in the year since the Uvalde school shooting.

Immediately after the tragedy at Robb Elementary, district leaders put the Emergency Management Coordinator Position in place.

“In addition, the board recently approved the expansion of our police department. So we’ll be adding about 12 officers over the next several years, and making sure we have more coverage at our campuses with our police department,” said Dr. Howard.

Officers also handle arrival, dismissal, and walk-throughs at elementary campuses. Teachers and staff undergo training as well.

“We have secured access with controls, we’ve added cameras, we have video doorbells so people in the offices can see who they’re letting in before they ever let them into the building,” said Dr. Howard.

“We have multiple means to issue an alert on a campus, there was a silent panic technology grant issued last year, we’re very far ahead of the curve in that regard, we already have panic buttons on campus,” said Allen. “Right now every campus has an assigned officer, the officers spend most of their time at the campuses with the largest enrollment. Of course, our secondary campuses seed more activity on a day-to-day basis.”

With readiness at an all-time high, bullet-resistant glass film is also being put in soon.

“We are standing by to get that done this summer. The state is providing a grant to help cover those costs,” said Allen.

MISD also uses the Crisis Alert app to alert police dispatch, school leaders, and parents of any emergency on campus.

“We use the standard response protocol, our campuses have been trained on that. That’s just great training because that ensures that our teachers our students and first responders are all using the same language,” said Dr. Howard. “We’re going to implement anything that we believe is a good safety protocol or procedure for our campuses.”

District leaders say safety is everyone’s business.

“The biggest thing I would ask is if a community member finds something at one of our schools that breaches one of our visitor control protocols or maybe there’s a propped open door or a malfunction or something of the sort, not to post it to social media, but to call me, it’s my job to fix these things, I will fix them very quickly. I hate the thought of these vulnerabilities being on the world wide web,” said Allen.

“Talk to your students at home, if they think anything is a safety concern to them or they think is unusual, please have them report it to the office or to an adult so we can follow up on those,” said Dr. Howard.