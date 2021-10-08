Midland hosts animal shelter ribbon cutting

Midland, TEXAS (ABC Big 2/FOX 24) – Wednesday marked the ribbon cutting for the City of Midland’s new Animal Services Facility. It’s a chance to see the adorable animals, and to see what some say is a much-needed change.

” The current old shelter, was just, it was, it was not adequate to keep animals healthy and to allow them to stay long enough to be adopted or be rescued. And there were a lot of animals that were coming down ill,” says MASA Rescue President Tracye Gearhart.

The goal is to offer a healthier and low-stress environment for the animals, and help strays and surrendered pets in need.

” This animal shelter behind me is an open intake facility which means we take the dogs and cats that nobody else wants. We take the dogs and cats that get picked up in city limits, outside of city limits, and we take them here and we don’t ask questions,” says Midland City Councilor Spencer Robnett.

With this new facility comes three new jobs added into the city’s budget:. That includes an Animal Services Officer, Vet Technician, and a Volunteer Coordinator position.

“We look forward to establishing a successful volunteer program to help ensure our animals get forever homes,” says Midland Animal Services Manager Leah Lewis.

From a new surgery facility, updated kennels, to pet wash spots and meet and greet areas- the center was designed to help Midland pets be healthy and find their family. The current animal shelter will be closed October 11th to 15th to transition over the animals into this new facility, which opens on Monday the 18th.