MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – With less than a week away from Halloween, the Midland Historical Society is set to host a Creepy Dolls event at the Brown-Dorsey house. With multiple dolls that are both owned by the organization as well as loaned, it’s a perfect event to get into the Halloween spirit.

“Last year about two weeks before Halloween, I saw a museum in Chicago that did it with some of their old dolls that never get put out.” Says Jim Collett, President of the Midland Historical Society. “They put them through their cases and all so we thought hey we might try that and we thought we had have a cool old house that we can do.”

Now inside the house, there are 13 dolls placed in several areas. Each doll has a number next to it. There, the attendees will read a story from the pamphlet given at the entrance that relates with Midland.

The event is open to the public and will run from 6:30pm to 9:30pm Thursday. There is a $10 donation fee that is requested before entering. That money will be used towards renovations of the exteriors of the house itself.